NIA wing at Chandigarh inaugurated

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Dec 27: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Y C Modi on Friday inaugurated the premier anti-terror organisation's branch office here.

    The Chandigarh office of the agency will have jurisdiction over states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and union territory of Chandigarh.

    NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal and Punjab and Haryana police chiefs Dinkar Gupta and Manoj Yadava were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
