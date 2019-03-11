NIA unearths huge conspiracy by Jaish-e-Mohammad

New Delhi, Mar 11: The National Investigastion Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with an attack by terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir. The same was registered in connection with the firing by terrorists in the Jhajahar Kotli area of Jammu and the subsequent encounter of three Pakistani terrorists in the Katra area.

On September 12 2018, while checking of a Kashmir bound truck, the flying squad of Jhajjhar Kotli Police Station Jammu was fired upon by three Pakistani terrorists of Jaish e Mohammed(JeM) sitting in cargo cabin. After firing, the terrorists ran towards adjoining forest area injuring one civilian on the way. Two hardcore Over Ground Workers(OGWs) of JeM namely Mohd Iqbal Rather, resident of Fultipora, Distt. Budgam and Riyaz Ahmed Nengroo resident of Hajin Bala, Distt. Pulwama were arrested from the scene of crime.

Huge cache of arms ammunitions, explosives and combat equipment were seized from the truck in which the three terrorists were being ferried by the arrested OGWs. In this connection a FIR No. 89/2018 dated 12.09.2018 u/s 307, 120-B, 121, 122 & 123 Ranbir Penal Code, Sec 7, 25, 26, 27 of Indian Arms Act and Sec 16 & 18 of UA(P) Act was registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu.

Next day while the cordon and search operation by security forces was on, the three terrorists hiding inside a house in village Dirthi, Police station Katra, Jammu started firing indiscriminately at the security forces personnel. In resultant encounter all the three terrorists were killed. Some security personnel were also injured. Large numbers of arms, ammunitions, explosive articles were recovered from the bodies of the slain terrorists. A case FIR No. 191/2018 dated 13.09.2018 u/s 307, 120-B, 121, 122 & 123 RPC, Sec 7, 25, 26 & 27 of Arms Act 1959 and sec 16, 18 & 38 of UA(P) Act 1967 was registered at PS Katra, Distt. Reasi.

During investigation, larger conspiracy of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) was unearthed wherein Pakistan based leadership of JeM illegally infiltrated armed and trained terrorists in India using the services of an organized network of Over Ground Workers(OGWs). Investigation has revealed that in furtherance of conspiracy for waging war against India, the arrested accused who are hard core OGWs used to transport Pakistani terrorists after their infiltration in India by illegally crossing the International Border in Kathua- Samba sector of Jammu. It has also come to light that this incident was not an isolated incident but a part of series of infiltrations that happened over the years along this belt. During investigation it came out that in the period starting from 23rd October 2017 till the date of incident i.e. 12th September 2018, 7 such infiltrations and transportations took place. OGWs receiving these terrorist group used to ferry them to Kashmir valley in trucks.