    NIA unearths deposits into shell companies by naxalites

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The National Investigation Agency has raided 10 places in Jharkhand in connection with a case relating to Left Wing Terrorism.

    NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal with the support of Jharkhand and West Bengal Police respectively in connection with PLFI (People's Liberation Front of India) Terror funding case.

    The residences and offices of close associates and offices of companies associated with PLFI Chief Dinesh Gope in Ranchi, Gumla, Khunti and Kolkata were searched for their alleged role in the financing of PLFI.

    During searches, NIA has seized huge materials including documents, digital exhibits as under:

    i) Incriminating documents pertaining to payments/investment by PLFI chief/cadres in various firms and immovable properties.

    ii) Fake PAN Cards and fake identity cards

    iii) Bank accounts details and fixed deposits and cash approximately Rs.3.41 Lacs.

    iiii) Documents showing payments made to the various shell companies

    v) 40 Mobiles and other digital devices containing incriminating information.

    vi) Diaries containing entries of investments.

    The case relates to depositing of extorted levy amount by PLFI supremo, Dinesh Gope through associates namely Vinod Kumar, Yamuna Prasad, Chandra Sekhar Kumar, Nand Kishore and Mohan Kumar who have been arrested. Dinesh Gope, the chief of PLFI is presenting absconding.

