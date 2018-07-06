Asiya Andrabi to be grilled as NIA gets 10 day custody

New Delhi, July 6: Kashmir separatist and head of the Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief, Asiya Andrabi has been remanded in 10 days NIA custody. Her custody was secured by the National Investigation Agency which moved an application before a Delhi court.

Her two accomplices too have been remanded in NIA custody today. The NIA would question her on a series of issues which includes funding to create the Kashmir unrest among other issues.

The NIA had recently filed an FIR in which it stated that she had used various media platforms to spread hate through her speeches to endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

She however dismissed the FIR as an attempt to muzzle her voice. "The Central government has received information that one Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organisation named as Dukhtaran-E-Millat which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. The DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for jihad and use of violence against India," states the FIR.

The NIA has charged Aasiya and her associates with "written and spoken words that bring into hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the Government of India".

"DEM is promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities on the grounds of religion and is doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Aasiya Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed militant organisations and along with her associates has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against Government of India," the also states.

