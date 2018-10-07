NIA to probe into the recovery of 20 AK-47 from a well in Bihar's Munger

New Delhi, Oct -7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe into the recovery of 20 AK-47 rifles from the Munger district of Bihar.

20 AK-47 semi-automatic rifles and over 500 parts have so far been recovered from Wardha village in the Munger district. The AK-47 rifles recovered from Munger were made in the Central Ordnance Depot in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, police suspect that the AK-47 rifles and their spare parts were meant to be delivered to Maoists and terrorists.

Over one dozen persons have so far been arrested from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The SP said Mohammad Riyazur Rehman, a retired army jawan, is the kingpin of the racket. Riyazur was arrested from Bengal's New Jalpaiguri on 9th September.

Munger district of Bihar is notorious for illegal manufacturing of high quality advanced arms and ammunition for last several decades. Police began search operation on Saturday, September 29 in various parts of Munger. Initially, 281 spare parts of AK-47 assault rifle were recovered from the waters of River Ganga.

More recoveries were made on Tuesday, October 2. Police conducted raids at the house of one Manzar Wardha village falling under Muffassil police station of Munger. Police found additional 91 spare parts of the assault rifle from a well inside the house.