NIA to probe Assam’s Hizbul operative

New Delhi, Sep 29: The National Investigation Agency will take over the probe following the arrest of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative in Uttar Pradesh. It may be recalled that the UP police had arrested Qamar-uz-Zaman alias Kamruddin in Kanpur and seven of his associates in Assam this month.

Looking at the ramifications and magnitude of the case, the probe will be taken over by the NIA.

"We have received a letter stating that investigation of the case has been transferred to NIA. The NIA would soon collect documents related with the case from us to probe further," said IG, ATS (UP), Asim Kumar Arun.

A native of Nagaon district in Assam, Kamruddin was arrested from Kanpur district on September 13. Later, Assam Police arrested seven of his associates. Investigations showed that he was planning an attack on a temple. He was also accused of trying set up a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Assam.