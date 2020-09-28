YouTube
    NIA to have new branches in Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved three new branches for the National Investigation Agency in Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi, an NIA official said on Monday.

    The decision will help in responding quickly to any emergent situation in the concerned states by the premier anti-terror investigation agency, the official said.

    It will also strengthen the NIA's capability in investigation of terrorism-related cases and other national security-related matters, the official said. Currently, the NIA has nine branches in Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh besides specialised units at the headquarters in New Delhi, the official said.

    The decision to open three new branches will help in accomplishing its main vision -- to effectively fight terrorism and strengthen the anti-terror response framework.

