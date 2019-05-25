NIA thwarts revival of Khalistan movement

  • search
    New Delhi, May 25: The National Investigation Agency has thwarted attempts made by some persons to establish a separate Khalistan state.

    Accused Harpal Singh son of Pratap Singh Naik was arrested by ATS, Maharashtra and an illegal weapon along with five live rounds was seized from his possession. During investigation, Mohiuddin Siddiqui son of Munna Khan, a wanted accused, was arrested on . The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation.

    During investigation by NIA, it has been established that Harpal Singh, Mohiuddin Siddiqui and wanted accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist act for the formation of separate 'Khalistan State' and thereby threatened the security, integrity and sovereignty of India and have been making attempt to revive Sikh militancy.

    They used to post videos and images containing praises of militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in assassination of Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab), images and videos of Operation Blue Star of 1984, Pro-Khalistani post related to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with sole intention to motivate vulnerable Sikh youths and others to join the Khalistan movement in India with the ultimate objective of separate 'Khalistan State.'

    NIA seizes incriminating material in Nagaland terror funding case

    In pursuance of said conspiracy they also arranged an illegal weapon and ammunition. During investigation, NIA also arrested Sunder Lal Parashar, resident of Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, who had supplied a country made pistol to accused Moin Khan who later delivered/sold it to Harpal Singh.

    Investigation also revealed that a wanted accused Gurjeet Singh (Nijjar) son of Gurubash Singh, native resident of Village - Pandori Sukha Singh, Post and Tehsil - Ajnala, Dist. Amritsar currently residing in Cyprus is the main conspirator of this case.

    Saturday, May 25, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
