NIA team in Sri Lanka to probe ISIS links with India operatives

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 29: A team of the National Investigation Agency is in Sri Lanka to probe possible Indian links to the Easter bombings that took place on April 21 in which over 250 were killed.

NIA sources tell OneIndia that a two member team is in Colombo and is looking at possible links with Indian operatives. The NIA is probing an Islamic State related case that was registered in 2015 and 2018.

The NIA probe had revealed that ISIS linked operatives had hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders in Coimbatore. The NIA had rounded up several operatives after it was learnt that they were planning on carrying a series of terror strikes. One of the operatives arrested recently had told the agency that he was planning on replicating the Sri Lankan attacks in South India.