NIA takes over probe of Gadchiroli Naxal attack in which 15 were killed

New Delhi, July 06: The National investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the probe of a Naxal Attack in Marashtra's Gadchiroli on May 1 in which 15 security personnel were killed, said reports.

An improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast when the police team was travelling in a private vehicle to Kurkheda village. All the 15 men and the driver of the private vehicle engaged by the police were killed in the blast, carried out by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

A few days before this attack, BJP legislator Bheema Mandavi and his four bodyguards were killed in a Naxal attack. They were shot dead on April 4 in Dantewada, near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Even that case is being probed by the NIA.