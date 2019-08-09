NIA takes over probe into killing of Assam’s Additional SP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the killing of Gulzar Hussain, additional SP, Sonitpur, Assam.

Hussan was killed on January 28, 2014 by terrorists of the NDFB, a proscribed organisation.

Hussain had led a combined team of the Assam police and Army to apprehend, one NDFB(S) cadre named Kharambir Basumatary at Laudangi forest area. While returning to the police station, the police party was ambushed and a gun fight took place. During the exchange of fire, Gulzar Hussain and six others sustained bullet injuries. Gulzar Hussain and one Anluck Basumatary, a civilian, succumbed to injuries. NIA has started investigation in the case.