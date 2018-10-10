India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
NIA takes over probe into Hizbul’s Assam module

By
    New Delhi, Oct 10: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe relating the Assam Hizbul Mujahideen module. It may be recalled that an Assam based operative of the outfit was arrested in Uttar Pradesh recently.

    Qamar-uz-Zaman alias Kamruddin

    It may be recalled that the UP police had arrested Qamar-uz-Zaman alias Kamruddin in Kanpur and seven of his associates in Assam.

    Looking at the ramifications and magnitude of the case, the probe was handed over to the NIA.

    On October 2, the Union Home Ministry had written to the UP police that the case had been transferred to the NIA. The NIA then collected documents related with the case from the police.

    A native of Nagaon district in Assam, Kamruddin was arrested from Kanpur district on September 13. Later, Assam Police arrested seven of his associates. Investigations showed that he was planning an attack on a temple. He was also accused of trying set up a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Assam.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
