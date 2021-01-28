NIA takes over probe into assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee by Khalistan terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: Taking into consideration the gravity and ramification of a case involving the killing a Shaurya Chakra awardee by Khalistan terrorists, the National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into the matter.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men in the early hours of October 10 2020 at the residence-cum-school run by him in Bhikiwind, District TarnTaran, Punjab. The assailants then escaped on a bike, following which a case was registered by the Punjab police.

During the peak of terrorism in Punjab, Comrade Singh and his family had fearlessly fought the terrorists. Taking into account his contribution in the war against terror, the government had in 1993 awarded him the Shaurya Chakra. His wife Jagdish Kaur and elder brother, Ranjit Singh and his wife, Balraj Kaur also received the Shaurya Chakra.

During the initial investigation by Punjab Police, it was revealed that the killing was executed under a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based Khalistani Terrorist Lakvir Singh Rode and his handlers in Pakistani intelligence agency. The assassination was executed through Sukhmeet Pal Singh a resident of Gurdaspur.

In December, the Delhi Police had arrested a five member group of terrorists. Two of them are from Punjab while the remaining were from Kashmir. The two accused from Punjab are associates of Sukhmeet Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal. They were allegedly involved in the killing of Comrade Sadhu.

The police said that these persons were planning targeted killings in various North Indian states. The police had recovered drugs, weapons and other incriminating material from them.