NIA set to start afresh in Zakir Naik case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: Amidst a series of setbacks in the Zakir Naik case, the National Investigation Agency is planning to move against the controversial Islamic preacher afresh.

This comes in the wake of the Interpol refusing to issue a Red Corner Notice against Naik, who is currently in Malaysia. An NIA source tells OneIndia that they are studying the points raised by the Interpol and would take corrective measures. We will seek an RCN against him once these issues are sorted out, the source also said.

The NIA had in fact managed to get an RCN issued against him in 2016, but the same was cancelled within two months as the agency had failed to file a chargesheet and share the report with the Interpol.

The NIA was unsuccessful another time as it was unable to substantiate the charges linking Naik with terror as per the requirements of the Interpol. The Interpol National Central Bureaus have been told to update their national databases so that there will no longer be a reference to Naik and the charges slapped by the NIA.