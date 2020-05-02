  • search
    NIA seizes incriminating material in Kozhikode naxal case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in two locations in Kozhikode, Kerala in connection with a naxal case.

    NIA seizes incriminating material in Kozhikode naxal case

    Searches were conducted in the homes of two suspects, Vijith Vijayan and Abhilash, both associated with proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) at Kozhikode. It was revealed that the duo were instrumental in recruiting Allan Shuaib and Thwaha, two other accused in the case. The two have been chargesheeted by the NIA.

    NIA charges three in Kerala naxalite case

    During the search, the NIA found several digital devices including 8 mobile phones, 7 SIM cards, 2 memory cards, 1 laptop, 7 pen drives, 1 voice recorded, 9 books and several documents supporting left wing extremism.

    Further investigations are on and the suspects are being examined.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
