NIA seizes incriminating material in Islamic State related case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 20: The National Investigation Agency carried out searches at several places in Chennai, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram in connection with an Islamic State related case.

During the searches conducted, a large number of digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, CDs/ DVDs with religious speeches and pen drives besides unaccounted cash, books and publications with incriminating content have been seized from the residences of accused persons.

The case was originally registered against seven arrested accused persons and it pertained to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused with the intention of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish by targeting prominent persons from other faiths.