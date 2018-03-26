NIA seizes incriminating documents in naxal related case

After the arrest of two persons in a naxalite related case, the National Investigation Agency conducted raids at the offices of the Vikas Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited, Sandeep Tower, Hesal, Ranchi and its another office in Bero, Ranchi.

During the searches, 2 laptops, 2 CPUs, one Pen drive and a large number of incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions done by senior cadres of the banned organization of CPI (M) through these offices were seized.

Last week the NIA had arrested Santhosh Oraon and Roshan Oraon. They were later produced before the special NIA court which remanded them to 7-day police custody.

Investigations revealed that the duo was meeting with left-wing extremists and providing them shelter and funds. It was also revealed that they were moving money for the terrorists. Most of the money meant for terror-related activities were parked in their names, the NIA also said.

It was found that the money was also parked in the names of their relatives and also invested in various schemes before and after demonetisation.

