NIA seizes fake currency from the heart of Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 15: The National Investigation Agency has seized fake currency of the face value of Rs 96,000 from Marol in Mumbai.

Acting on credible information, the NIA trapped two persons namely Saddam Salim and Fahad Naushad. They were in the process of making a deal when the NIA got to them.

In their possession were 48 fake Indian currency notes, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000 with the face value of Rs 96,000.

A FIR has been registered and further investigation is on.