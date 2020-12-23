NIA searches 7 locations in Kerala in connection with Jund Al Aqsa case

Pro Khalistan SJF instigating Sikhs in Army, youth to rise in mutiny against India: NIA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in connection with an Jund Al Aqsa case.

NIA officials searched the houses of Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohamed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer.

The case was initially registered suo motu by the NIA against six persons- Hashir Mohammed, native of Ernakulam district, Kerala; Sidhikul Akbar, native of Malappuram district, Kerala; Muhammed Irfan, native of Kannur district, Kerala; Thaha Mohammed, native of Shimoga district, Karnataka; Sultan Abdulla, native of Kozhikode district, Kerala and Fayez Farooq, native of Thrissur district, Kerala.

Bengaluru riots: A deliberate attempt to create terror as NIA nets 187

The above mentioned persons while in Qatar had conspired from 2013 onwards, made preparations or travelled to Syria and joined the proscribed terrorist organisations Jund AL Aqsa or Jabhat AL Nusrah.

Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohammed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer, while being in Qatar till early 2019, were in contact with accused Sidhikul Akbar and had provided funds to a fugitive based in Syria.

The NIA during the searches seized nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM cards, one iPad, six laptops and three memory cards.