NIA removes 3 officers probing terror funding case in which Hafiz Saeed is prime accused

New Delhi, Aug 20: Three officers of the National Investigation Agency probing the terror funding case have been removed for allegedly seeking bribe, the agency has said.

The three officials include a Superintendent of Police. The case in hand is the terror funding case in which Hafiz Saeed is the prime accused.

While two of the three officers have been sent back to their parent organisation, the third has moved to a non-sensitive role, a source in the NIA informed.

The three officers were transferred to ensure that a fair probe is conducted. An inquiry into the allegations is being conducted by an officer of the Deputy Inspector General rank.

The allegation against the officials is that they had sought a bribe to go easy on a businessman involved in the case. The NIA had searched the premises of a Delhi based businessman, who was allegedly handling slash funds that were sent from Pakistan via Dubai.

The NIA had found that these funds were being pumped in with the sole intention of causing unrest in the Valley. Several separatists and recently a politician Rashid Engineer were arrested in this case.