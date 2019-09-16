NIA releases top most wanted naxal list in Jharkhand

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The National Investigation Agency has released a list of 21 most wanted naxalites in Jharkhand. This includes the chief of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) chief, Dinesh Gope.

The other top naxals in the list are Patiram Manji, the Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA before releasing the list also confiscated the properties of these naxalites. The NIA has also provided details about their possible locations, photographs.

Hope, an ex-army man has several cases registered against him in Khunti, East Singhbum and Ghumla. He carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Manjhi on the other hand is accused of killing five policemen at Kukdu heat on June 14.

In the all India most wanted list of naxalites, the name of Mupalla Lakshman Rao is at top. His name is followed by Balmuri Narayan Rao, Nambala Keshav Rao- all Naxals

Intelligence Bureau officials and security analysts have over the years said that the naxalist movement poses the biggest threat to India. The naxals do not only attack our security forces, but also disturb the social fabric of the country.

In addition to this they are linked closely with foreign elements through whom they get a steady supply of arms and funds. Further they rely on their think-tanks in the urban areas to change the narrative against the country. The recent investigations into the Bhima-Koregaon violence showed how naxals in the urban areas had allegedly provoked people and incited violence.

The core body of the Central Committee is headed by Ganapathy. The polit bureau which is the think tank of the organisation is also headed by him. His second in command is Nambala Keshava Rao.

While the bounty offered by the NIA stands at Rs 15 lakh, the overall bounty on Ganapathy is at Rs 2.5 crore. This includes the sum offered by the states such as Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This amount is in fact 10 times that of what has been offered for Dawood Ibrahim.

The governments of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have offered Rs 1 crore each to anybody providing information regarding Ganapathy. In addition to this the Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh, the NIA, Rs 15 lakh and the government of Jharkhand, Rs 12 lakh. The sum total stands at Rs 2.52 crore.