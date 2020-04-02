NIA registers first case outside India and Kerala ISIS operative is prime suspect

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 02: The National Investigation Agency has registered a case in connection with the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    On March 25, terrorists stormed into the Gurdwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul and fired indiscriminately. 27 devotees were killed in the attack, while several others were injured. In the attack an Indian citizen, Tian Singh was also killed.

    The attack was claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan. The NIA says as per the preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Kasargod in Kerala is suspected to be involved in the attack. The case was registered under the provisions of Section 6(8) of the NIA act.

    Kabul: The ISIS-ISI bonhomie was spoken about in this 2019 IB report

    This is the first case in which NIA has registered outside the country. As per the amendment, the NIA can probe terror cases which are committed at any place outside India against Indian citizens or those cases that affect the interest of India.

