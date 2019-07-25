NIA recovers incriminating material during search in Lashkar case

New Delhi, July 25: The National Investigation Agency has conducted searches at 4 places in connection with a Lashkar-e-Tayiba related case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Searches were conducted at the house of Bakhtiyar Mujeev Mullaha at Rajbagh area, Srinagar and at the houses of Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Mohd. Afzal Mir in Badgam. NIA teams were accompanied and supported by the teams of CRPF and J&K Police.

During searches, NIA teams have seized incriminating documents including photographs of militants and electronic devices (5 mobile phones,1 Laptop,1 Hard Disk, Memory & SIM card and some pen drives). The connected persons in the case are being questioned by NIA.