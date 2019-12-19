NIA re-arrests accused in Kerala Professor Palm Chopping case

New Delhi, Dec 19: The National Investigation Agency has re-arrested a member of the Popular Front of India in connection with the Professor's Palm Chopping case.

The arrest was carried out after the Supreme Court stayed the order of the Kerala High Court granting mail to the accused.

Najeeb K A, a member of the PFI was chargesheeted by the NIA in connection with this case on January 18 2013 for conspiring and facilitating the lethal attack on Professor T J Joseph at Thodupuzha, Ernakulam district, Kerala on July 4 2010. It was alleged that the professor in a question paper prepared by him had made some derogatory remarks against Prophet.

Najeeb was arrested on April 10 2015 from Coimbatore, where he was said to be hiding under a false identity.

On July 23 2019 he was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on the ground that there was a delay in the commencement of the trial. His bail had earlier been rejected by the Special NIA court.

The NIA challenged the order of the Kerala High Court before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court stayed the order of the Kerala HC, following which Najeeb was re-arrested.