NIA raids several locations at UP, Punjab in connection with Khalistan Tiger Force extortion case

New Delhi, July 02: Searches were conducted by the National Investigation Agency at nine locations in Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in UP related to threatening and extortion of money by Khalistan terrorists.

The case was first registered at Mehna district Moga, Punjab after the police received information that Arshdeep Singh, Charandeep Singh, Beehla Barnala and Ramandeep Singh had formed a gang to extort money from people. The NIA had taken over the probe from the Punjab police in 2021.

The NIA arrested three persons in connection with the case. The NIA says that Arshdeep Singh is a close associate of Hardeep Singh NIjjar, Chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force and it was on his directions that the gang was was formed. The module comprised gangsters and sharp shooters based in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, India. The arrested persons had killed three Punjab based businessmen. Further they had identified several other targets as well.

In the searches conducted, the NIA recovered empty bullet cartridges, one polybag containing 122 grams of narcotic substance, digital devices including, Compact drives, Mobile Phones, Sim cards and many incriminating documents.

