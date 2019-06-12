  • search
    NIA raids 7 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with Coimbatore ISIS module case

    New Delhi, June 12: The National Investigation Agency has conducted raids in several locations in Tamil Nadu over a suspected link between an Islamic State module and the Easter Bombings in Sri Lanka.

    The raids come in the wake of a two member NIA team visiting Sri Lanka last month to find out if there was any Indian link to the attacks. The NIA had said that the visit to Colombo was to exchange information and evidence gathered. This would be mutually beneficial the NIA had also said.

    How Tamil Nadu contributed to the Islamic State problem in India

    In the Coimbatore case, the NIA had found evidence too show that the Zahran Hashmi, the mastermind of the Easter Bombings had intended to target Churches. Further in 2018 the NIA had charged five persons from Coimbatore. It was on the basis of these interrogations that India had shared information with Sri Lanka about a possible attack.

    Further the NIA had also arrested one Riyaz Aboobacker, a resident of Kerala. During the probe, he had said that he too had intended on replicating the Sri Lankan bombings in India. However the NIA did not find anything to link directly to the Sri Lanka attacks and said that he was acting independently along with his accomplices in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
