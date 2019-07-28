  • search
    NIA raids 4 places in J&K over cross-border terror funding

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 28: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted raids at four locations in north Kashmir's Baramulla in connection with its ongoing probe into the terror funding case.

    Weeks after taking charge as Home Minister, Amit Shah had said that the Centre would intensify the crackdown on cross-border terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

    On July 23, the National Investigation Agency had carried out raids across border trader's residence in Parimpora fruit mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

    New terror law will keep terrorists masquerading as activists under check

    Among those raided were Tanveer Wani, president of cross-Line of Control (LoC) traders' association at Pulwama in south Kashmir, the officials said.

    Last month, the NIA brought hardline separatist leader Masarat Alam from a Jammu and Kashmir prison to Delhi to question him in a terror funding case.

    Masarat Alam along with separatists Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah are accused in a terror case involving Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, who is living in Pakistan.

    NIA had filed a charge sheet in 2018 against Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the valley.

    It said that offences for which the accused have been chargesheeted include those punishable under sections 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
