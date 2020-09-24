NIA raids 30 locations, arrests recovery agent in Bengaluru riots case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 24: The National Investigation Agency has conducted raids in 30 places in connection with the Bengaluru riots case.

A key conspirator has also been arrested in the case.

The NIA arrested Sayed Sadiq Ali for his involvement in the attack on the KG Halli Police station, which resulted in huge damagr and loss to public property.

The accused works as a recovery agent with a bank and was absconding since the riots took place.

Further, today, searches were also conducted at 30 locations in Bengaluru city to unearth the conspiracy behind the attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. During searches, airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, DVRs and many SDPI & PFI related incriminating documents and material have been seized.

These cases pertain to mob violence post a derogatory social media remark by one Naveen, nephew of Sh. Srinivas Akhanda Murthy, a sitting Congress, MLA, (Pulakeshi Nagar, Bengaluru) insulting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The State Secretary, Social Democratic Party of India, Muzamil Pasha and other members of Social Democratic Party of India /Popular Front of India gathered a mob at the houses of Naveen, Sh. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and at the premises of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, who vandalised the premises and resorted to arson, creating fear and panic among the masses.