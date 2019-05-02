NIA raids 20 locations of PFI in connection with PMK leader’s murder

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 20 locations in Tamil Nadu.

The raids relate to the murder of PMK member Ramalingam in which the PFI is the accused.

The NIA also searched offices of the PFI and the SDPI in Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal.

It may be recalled that a PMK activist Ramalingam was murdered by a gang at Thanjavur district on February 6. It was alleged that he was opposing a group of Muslims for religious conversions. I was alleged that the Popular Front of India was behind the murder.

The NIA had registered a case on March 14 and had arrested 11 accused in connection with the murder.