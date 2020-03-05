  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA questions ten in Tamil Nadu Islamic State case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The National Investigation has taken into custody 10 persons from Tamil Nadu in connection with an Islamic State related case.

    The case was originally registered by the Q Branch, Chennai. It was alleged that the accused persons had fraudulently obtained mobile SIM cards pursuant to the conspiracy hatched by the ISIS. The plot was hatched by Khaja Mohideen, a resident of Cuddalore.

    NIA questions ten in Tamil Nadu Islamic State case

    The investigation revealed that the accused persons had purchased mobiles and provided it to Moideen, who in turn used it for unlawful activities.

    ISIS planned murder of Hindu leaders to create communal tension in India

    Mohammad Jaiz one of the accused assisted Khaja Moideen to communicate with his online handler, over encrypted email and messenger platforms in the dark web, to hatch the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India by recruiting more members into the terrorist gang and imparting arms training outside India.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia custody questioned isis

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 8:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X