NIA questions ten in Tamil Nadu Islamic State case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The National Investigation has taken into custody 10 persons from Tamil Nadu in connection with an Islamic State related case.

The case was originally registered by the Q Branch, Chennai. It was alleged that the accused persons had fraudulently obtained mobile SIM cards pursuant to the conspiracy hatched by the ISIS. The plot was hatched by Khaja Mohideen, a resident of Cuddalore.

The investigation revealed that the accused persons had purchased mobiles and provided it to Moideen, who in turn used it for unlawful activities.

Mohammad Jaiz one of the accused assisted Khaja Moideen to communicate with his online handler, over encrypted email and messenger platforms in the dark web, to hatch the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India by recruiting more members into the terrorist gang and imparting arms training outside India.