NIA probing if PDP youth president was actively involved in terror conspiracy case

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The National Investigation Agency has learnt that the youth president of the PDP arrested in connection with a terror conspiracy case was in touch with some of the key accused in the case.

    On Wednesday, the NIA arrested the youth president of the PDP in connection with the terror conspiracy case of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh.

    The youth president of the PDP, Waheed Ur Rehman is being questioned at the NIA headquarters in Delhi. The NIA is probing whether he was actively involved in the conspiracy. The NIA says that they have evidence that he was aware of the conspiracy.

    NIA arrests PDP youth wing president in terror conspiracy case

    "Today, NIA arrested Waheed ur Rehman Parra in connection with Naveed Babu/Devinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons," the NIA said in a statement. Parra had in fact filed his nomination three days back from Pulwama in Kashmir for the District Development Concil (DDC) polls.

    Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar. They set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi.

    However before he could leave, the police arrested him.

    The National Investigation Agency in July filed a chargesheet against six people, including suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, for alleged terror activities in the country, officials said.

    Besides Singh, the chargesheet also names banned Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu as well as the group's alleged overground worker Irfan Shafi Mir and its member Rafi Ahmad Rather. The other two named are Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a trader, and Naveed Babu's brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, officials said.

      Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

      Singh, who was arrested in January this year, is alleged to have established contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission through secure social media platforms, officials said.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
