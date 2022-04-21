NIA probe into terror funding helped eradicate overground network in J&K: Shah

J&K: More NGOs come under scanner as NIA gets cracking on terror funding

New Delhi, Apr 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today praised the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the manner in which the agency probed terror funding cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the 13th Foundation Day of the National Investigation Agency, Shah said that the probe by the NIA in terror funding cases helped eradicate terror and the overground worker network in J&K. The NIA has in a very short span of time established itself as an international agency. It has also worked very hard in probing cases of terror funding, terror and those against naxalites.

While assuring the NIA of all support, Shah promised that the government would make India terror free.

Shah further said that the Centre is working on a national database relating to internal security. He said that this would help the central agencies and the police in investigating cases relating to terror, money laundering etc. This would help in securing convictions also he said while adding that the National Intelligence Grid and the Intelligence Bureau were working on it. The data wold be shared and this means that it could be analysed better, he also added. The NIA was formed in 2009 following the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 13:40 [IST]