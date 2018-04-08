NIA nails PFI in Hindu activist murder case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in the murder case of Sasi Kumar, a spokesperson of the Hindu Munani, Coimbatore. Two persons Sadham Hussain and Subair have been named in the chargesheet.

In 2016, Kumar was hacked to death following which a case was registered. The case was then handed over to the NIA for further investigation.

During investigation, NIA conducted searches at the houses of 4 accused persons and recovered PFI donation receipts, literature, PFI march CDs, mobile phones among other items.

Investigation has established that Sadham and the other accused are active members of the PFI. They conspired and killed Kumar with an intention of causing panic and terror among a section of the people including Hindu organisations.

