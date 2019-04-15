  • search
    NIA makes major headway in CRPF camp attack case

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in connection with a case relating to the attack on the CRPF camp at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir.

    It may be recalled that the NIA had recently arrested Nisar Ahmad Tantray and Syed Hilal Andrabi in connection with the same case. NIA officials said that the arrested person, Irshad Ahmad Reshi is an active over ground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. He was a close associate of Noor Mohammad Tantray, the NIA also said.

    NIA makes major headway in CRPF camp attack case
    Representational Image

    Investigations have revealed that the attack was carried out to avenge the death of Noor Mohammad Tantray.

    Irshad Ahmad Reshi has been found to be a key conspirator who provided logistic support in form of sheltering and transport for the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre, Lethpora before the terrorist attack .

    The terrorist attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora was carried out in the intervening night of December 30 2017 by three terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    During the investigation by NIA, the terrorists were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, Manzoor Baba and Abdul Shakoor. All the three terrorists were killed in the encounter. In this attack, 5 CRPF personnel were martyred and 3 were grievously injured.

