NIA makes big breakthrough in Pulwama attack case: Man who shielded bomber arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 29: In a major breakthrough the National Investigation Agency has arrested a key person in connection with the Pulwama attack. The Over Ground Worker (OWG) has been identified as a Shakir Bashir Magrey, a resident of Kakapora, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Bashir a furniture shop owner is accused of providing shelter to the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar. He is also accused of providing logistics to the bomber. The Pulwama attack had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

It was in the year 2018 that Bashir was introduced to Dar by a Pakistani terrorist, Mohammad Umar Farooq. During his interrogation, he said that on numerous occasions he had collected arms, ammunition and cash and delivered it to those involved in the Pulwama attack. He also said that he had harboured Dar and Farooq in his house from 2018 onwards until the attack that took place in February 2019. He assisted them in the preparation of the Improvised Explosive Devices, he also revealed.

His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019, and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it. Further, he was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February,2019.

During investigation, the make, model and number of the car used in the attack was quickly ascertained by NIA to be a Maruti Eeco car through forensic examination of the tiny remnants of the car, which were seized from the spot during extended searches. This has been corroborated by accused Shakir Bashir Magrey. The explosives used in the attack were determined to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro- Glycerin and RDX through forensic investigation. Investigation has also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber to be Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father. Other key terrorists involved in the attack have been found to be Muddasir Ahmad Khan, (JeM's Divisional Commander of South Kashmir killed in an operation by security forces on 11-03-2019) Pakistani terrorists viz. Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on 29-03-2019) the owner of the car viz. Sajjad Ahmad Bhat r/o Marhama, Anantnag (killed on 16-06-2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM's Commander for Kashmir (killed on 25-01-2020).