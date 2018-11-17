  • search

NIA looks to unearth cross border links in Kerala FICN case

By
    New Delhi, Nov 17: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in a Kerala court in connection with a fake currency case.

    The case was originally registered at the Thrissur East Police Station, Thrissur City, Kerala on 19.08.2018, after the accused Ali Hossain was arrested by the Kerala Police, when he had attempted to use Counterfeit Indian Currency Notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination, as genuine currency, at a shop in Thrissur. Two Counterfeit Indian Currency Notes of Rs. 2000 denomination each were recovered from the possession of the accused at the time of his arrest, while 101 more counterfeit currency notes, in denomination of Rs. 2000 each, were recovered at the instance of the accused, from his rented accommodation at Mudapallur in Palakkad district, subsequently.

    NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation. Investigation hitherto has revealed that pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched with his associates, who are Bangladeshi nationals, the charge-sheeted accused Ali Hossain had procured FICN through them, during mid-August, 2018, with the intention of using the same as genuine.

    Accused and his associates had travelled from Mudapallur in Palakkad district to Thrissur City and used the FICN as genuine for unlawful gain. Further investigation to unearth cross-border links of accused in this case continues.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
