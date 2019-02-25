  • search
    NIA identifies vehicle, owner involved in Pulwama attack

    Sringar, Feb 25: The National Investigation Agency has identified the vehicle and its owner involved in the Pulwama attack In a statement, the agency sais that the NIA has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the terror attack on CRPF convoy that took place on 14 Feb, 2019.

    Piecing together remnants of the vehicle used by the suicide bomber in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy, from the scene of incident, NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and automobile experts have been able to identify the vehicle used for the blast. A Maruti Ecco vehicle having Chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 Engine G12BN164140 was sold to Md Jaleel Ahmed Haqani a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag in the year 2011.

    It subsequently exchanged hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat son of Md Maqbool Bhat resident of Bijbehara, District Anantnag who had acquired the vehicle on 4.2.2019. Sajjad was a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom, Shopain. A raid was conducted by NIA team at his house with the help of J&K Police on 23rd February.

    However, Sajjad was found not present in his house and thereafter has been evading arrest since then. He has reportedly now joined JeM. A photograph to this effect has also appeared in social media where Sajjad is seen holding weapons.

