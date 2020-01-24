  • search
    NIA gets 15 days custody of Davinder Singh

    Jammu, Jan 24: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer, Davinder Singh has been remanded in NIA custody until February 6.

    The NIA remand was granted by a court at Jammu. The NIA said that five arrested accused namely Singh, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, Irfan Shafi, Rafi Ahmed and Syed Irfan were produced before the NIA special court at Jammu. The court has granted 15 days custody of the accused, the NIA also said.

    NIA gets 15 days custody of Davinder Singh

    It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday forfeited Singh's commendation medal and certificate.

    Davinder Singh: Relative of terrorist detained

    Davinder Singh was arrested for helping terrorists travel out of J&K, five days after he lost his Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

    An order issued by the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced the forfeiture of DGP's commendation medal and certificate which was awarded the now disgraced officer on December 31, 1998.

      "Consequent upon the arrest of Davinder Singh, Dy SP on January 11, while trying to assist terrorists to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition, which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought the force into disrepute, the DGP commendation medal along with certificate awarded to him on December 31, 1998 is hereby forfeited," the order read.

      On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration forfeited the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Davinder Singh in 2018.

      From toothbrush to attar bottle to Ak-47: Here is what cops recovered from Davinder Singh

      Police had arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

      Searches were carried out at Singh''s residence in Srinagar, right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a new joinee in the banned terror outfit, leading to the recovery of two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition.

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
