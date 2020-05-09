NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Guwahati fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 09: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case in Guwahati.

The case relates to seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) in the denomination of Rs. 200/- (420 pieces) and Rs. 500/- (200 pieces) of face value Rs. 1,84,000/- from the possession of three accused persons.

The accused are Mataleb Ali, Amir Hamza and Dilbar Hussain. The seizure was carried following a random search by the police party of Paltan Bazar, at Islampur road, near Solapara flyover.

The case was later handed over to the NIA. Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Baten conspired to circulate FICN in India and in pursuance to this supplied the FICN to the three charge sheeted accused persons to further circulate in different parts of India.