NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Bihar fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case that was registered in Purnea, Bihar.

The case pertains to the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 1,90,500 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from the possession of Mohammad Mumtaj from the bus stand at Purnea. The NIA later took over the case.

During the probe it was revealed that Golam Martuja an associate of Mumtaj was involved in procuring, circulating and trafficking of High Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes. He supplied the consignment Mumtaj for further delivery to one Nepalese National named Bilto Mahto.

He sourced the High Quality FICN from a person of Bangladesh through couriers and further trafficked the same to different parts of country including Bihar as well as Nepal through his associates including Mumtaj.

The NIA probe revealed that the fake currency was being trafficked through a complex network spread across India, Bangladesh and Nepal.