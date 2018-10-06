NIA files first chargesheet in Manipur missing arms case

Imphal, Oct 6: The National Investigation Agency has submitted its first chargesheet in connection with the missing arms case reported in Manipur. The NIA has charged 8 persons in connection with the case.

During investigation, NIA had recovered/seized 20 numbers of 9mm Auto 1A Pistols and 05 numbers of Magazines. Seized firearms were missing from DG Pool Kote of Manipur, located at 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal.

Investigation continues under section 173(8) CrPC, against David Hangshing, Chairman of Kuki Revolutionary Army, Th Diamond Singh and Yamthong Haokip, MLA Saikul LAC, Manipur who are involved in the instant crime and also regarding involvement of other accused persons/militant groups in the instant case.