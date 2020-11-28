NIA files chargesheet in Visakhapatannam fake currency case

3 capital for Andhra: Cabinet clears decks for development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Visakhapatannam fake currency case.

Investigation revealed that accused Enamul Haque was involved in cross-border smuggling and circulation of FICN after procuring the same from his associates in Bangladesh.

Enamul Haque conspired with other arrested accused in the case through Mohammed Mahaboob Baig, Syed Imran, Firoj Saikh @ Saddam and Tajamul Saikh alias Bhoot to procure FICNs worth 10, 20,000/- and provided the same to Mohammed Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran for circulation.

3The case arose out of seizure of 510 numbers of FICN in denomination of Rs. 2,000 amounting Rs. 10,20,000 on March 31 2018 by DRI, Visakhapatnam Unit from the possession of accused Mohammed Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, while they were travelling in Howrah- Hyderabad East Coast Express.

NIA re-registered case and took up the investigation. First charge-sheet in the case was filed by NIA against Mohammed Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran in the NIA Special Court, Vijayawada.

Mohammad Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran were convicted and sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs.10,000.