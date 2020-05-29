  • search
    NIA files chargesheet in Purnea fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case, reported at Purnea, Bihar.

    The case relates to the recovery of fake currency having a total face value of Rs 1,90,500.

    The seizure was carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bihar from Mohammad Mamataj.

    NIA busts international flesh trade racket being run from Bangladesh to Hyderabad

    Investigation revealed that the accused was involved in the trafficking of high quality counterfeit Indian Currency Notes. He had his operations both in India and Nepal, the NIA said.

    He was found supplying fake currency to one Bilto Mahto, a Nepalese national. The NIA says that the accused would source the fake currency from Bangladesh and then circulate it in India and Nepal. The fake currency was being trafficked through a complex network spread in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, the NIA chargesheet further stated.

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 7:55 [IST]
