NIA files chargesheet in narco-smugglers case involving Pakistanis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a charges in connection with the seizure of narcotic at Salaya, Gujarat. Charges were filed against 8 persons.

The case relates to the seizure of 4.949 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 15 crore from the possession of arrested accused Aziz Abdul Bhagdad.

The aforesaid arrested accused had brought a total of 500 Kg of heroin in three trips between March 2018 to May 2018, through sea route in his own ship and gave it to accused Rafik Adham Sumra.

Investigation conducted by NIA revealed that the afore-mentioned arrested accused and wanted accused persons, including Pakistani Nationals, hatched a criminal conspiracy to deliver narcotic drug Heroin in Gujarat from Pakistan.

In furtherance of the said conspiracy, the arrested accused persons and wanted accused persons, who are part of an International Narco-Terror gang operating from Pakistan, Dubai and India, managed to smuggle and deliver a total of 500 kg of narcotic drugs (Heroin).

All the 3 consignments were transported to Punjab. STF/Amritsar, Punjab Police seized 188 Kg of the drugs. The case has revealed a link between the narco-smugglers of Pakistan, Gujarat and Punjab.