    NIA files chargesheet in murder of Arunachal Pradesh MLA

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder of an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh.

    The case relates to the ambush on the convoy of Tirong Aboh, MLA, Khonsa and others on May 21 2019 near the Pansum Thong village by the armed terrorists of the NSCN (IM). The MLA along with 10 others were killed in the attack.

    Investigations revealed the the terrorist group conspired to commit an act of terror. It was found that the MLA had opposed the illegal and extortion activities of the NNSCN (IM) in the Tirap district.

    NIA files chargesheet in Purnia Arms case

    The members of terrorist group of NSCN(IM) had on an earlier occasion threatened MLA, Khonsa and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of NSCN(IM). The NIA says that the terrorists had used sophisticated weapons during the ambush. Further investigations are on.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 9:22 [IST]
