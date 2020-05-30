  • search
    NIA files chargesheet in KLF-Narco Terror case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in connection with the KLF-Narco terror case.

    NIA files chargesheet in KLF-Narco Terror case

    The case related to the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and drug money to the tune of Rs 1.20 lakh. The seizure was made from Harmeet Singh alias PhD. He is the leader of the Pakistan based Khalistan Liberation Force, which is a banned terror outfit.

    The NIA has learnt that Singh was in touch with one Hakimzada, a Dubai based international drug smuggler.

      The network included persons involved in smuggling/ selling of Heroin, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai responsible for the entire chain from selling of Heroin to channelizing the proceeds to Dubai/Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada. Both the afore-mentioned prime accused have been charge sheeted as absconders and further proceedings are on against them as per the extant laws.

