NIA files chargesheet in ISIS Kerala case

New Delhi, Mar 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Islamic State Kerala case.

1. The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since 2015 with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish.

2. Pursuant to the conspiracy, 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district had exited India or their work places in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early-July, 2016 before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they have joined the ISIS/ Daish.

3. On 18.09.2018, NIA arrested Nashidul Hamzafar (A-16), after he was deported to Delhi from Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was arrested by Afghan Security Agencies in October, 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to physically join his co-conspirators, in ISIS/ Daish.

4. Nashidul Hamzafar (A-16) had maintained contact with the other absconding accused persons in this case like the prime conspirator Abdul Rashid Abdulla (A-1) and Ashfak Majeed (A-10), who were known to him through his college-mates Shihas (A-14) and Firoz Khan (A-8) besides accused Bestin Vincent (A-3) in a similar case RC-03/2016/NIA/KOC (ISIS/ Daish Palakkad Case).

5. Pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched with the fugitive ISIS/ Daish member in this case, Nashidul Hamzafar (A-16) had exited India on 3rd October, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, Oman before travelling to Iran and further reaching Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was arrested by the Afghan Security Agencies.