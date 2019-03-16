  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA files chargesheet in ISIS Kerala case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Islamic State Kerala case.

    NIA files chargesheet in ISIS Kerala case

    1. The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since 2015 with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish.

    2. Pursuant to the conspiracy, 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district had exited India or their work places in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early-July, 2016 before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they have joined the ISIS/ Daish.

    Also Read | NIA decodes Ghazwatul Hind, a call to conquer India

    3. On 18.09.2018, NIA arrested Nashidul Hamzafar (A-16), after he was deported to Delhi from Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was arrested by Afghan Security Agencies in October, 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to physically join his co-conspirators, in ISIS/ Daish.

    4. Nashidul Hamzafar (A-16) had maintained contact with the other absconding accused persons in this case like the prime conspirator Abdul Rashid Abdulla (A-1) and Ashfak Majeed (A-10), who were known to him through his college-mates Shihas (A-14) and Firoz Khan (A-8) besides accused Bestin Vincent (A-3) in a similar case RC-03/2016/NIA/KOC (ISIS/ Daish Palakkad Case).

    5. Pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched with the fugitive ISIS/ Daish member in this case, Nashidul Hamzafar (A-16) had exited India on 3rd October, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, Oman before travelling to Iran and further reaching Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was arrested by the Afghan Security Agencies.

    More nia NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nia isis kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue