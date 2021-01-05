NIA files chargesheet in fake currency case

In Bengal, Shah takes stock of probe into terror cases during meeting with NIA officials

New Delhi, Jan 05: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case.

The case pertains to seizure of fake currency worth Rs 82,000 from the house of accused Jasim alias Wasim. Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had conspired to circulate fake currency in different parts of the country.

In furtherance of the conspiracy accused Ishak Khan, lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, Alipore, Kolkata had set up a meeting between accused persons at the Chikkabalapur bust stand in Karntaka.

The NIA during the searches recovered incriminating documents and evidence. Further investigation is on.