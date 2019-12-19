  • search
    NIA files 2nd chargesheet in Manipur Rifles case

    New Delhi, Dec 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed its second chargesheet in connection with the Manipur Rifles case.

    The case was registered in connection with the theft of 56, 9 mm pistols from the 2nd Manipur Rifles Arms Kote. The stolen arms had reached the terrorists, the NIA also says.

    The second supplementary chargesheet was filed at the Special NIA court in Imphal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

    Those to be named in the chargesheet are Talung Phungpinemei and Lunsei Kipgen. Sections of the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act have also been invoked in the chargesheet against the accused persons.

    Further investigations in this case are on.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 8:13 [IST]
